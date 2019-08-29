Kiren Rijiju happy over Fit India Movement’s launch

NET Bureau

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed happiness on Thursday over the launch of Fit India Movement on the 114th birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

While addressing a gathering at Indira Gandhi International Stadium in New Delhi, Rijiju said, “We will make efforts to take this programme to new heights. Every Indian should be mentally and physically fit in order to take the country forward.”

“This is the first time a fitness movement is being launched with the participation of all the people, I want to thank all the people for this,” he said, while concluding his speech.

The Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister also announced that President Ram Nath Kovind will be conferring the National Sports Awards, National Adventure Awards, Arjuna Award, Khel Ratna, Dronacharya Award and Dhyan Chand Award this evening to celebrate the achievements of the athletes.

National Sports Day is observed every year on the birth anniversary of the hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. Several fitness programmes are conducted across the country to spread awareness about the importance of sports and games in every individual lives.

Source: Mid-day