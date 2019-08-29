Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 29 Aug 2019

Northeast Today

Kiren Rijiju happy over Fit India Movement’s launch

Kiren Rijiju happy over Fit India Movement’s launch
August 29
17:57 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed happiness on Thursday over the launch of Fit India Movement on the 114th birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

While addressing a gathering at Indira Gandhi International Stadium in New Delhi, Rijiju said, “We will make efforts to take this programme to new heights. Every Indian should be mentally and physically fit in order to take the country forward.”

“This is the first time a fitness movement is being launched with the participation of all the people, I want to thank all the people for this,” he said, while concluding his speech.

The Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister also announced that President Ram Nath Kovind will be conferring the National Sports Awards, National Adventure Awards, Arjuna Award, Khel Ratna, Dronacharya Award and Dhyan Chand Award this evening to celebrate the achievements of the athletes.

National Sports Day is observed every year on the birth anniversary of the hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. Several fitness programmes are conducted across the country to spread awareness about the importance of sports and games in every individual lives.

Source: Mid-day

Tags
Fit India Movementkiren rijiju
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.