|Kaybie Chongloi|

On Tuesday, the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju visited the controversial National Sports University in Manipur. In the wake of the dispute of the site issue between the State Government and the local residents, the Union Minster assured that the University was one of the first agenda after he took charge of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and to focus on the development of the varsity into international level.

However the strife between the residents of Kangpokpi District and N. Biren Singh led BJP government created contoversy in the establishement of the university. The residents further claimed that the government was not committed towards its goals and also suppressed the consensus of all stakeholders over the sports varsity.

Representatives of the enraged people of Kangpokpi District informed Rijiju that the National Sports University shall be NSU Haraothel not Koutruk as per consensus of all stakeholders.

Thangminlen Kipgen, President KSO Sadar Hills said, “It was clarified to the visiting Union Minister that the Manipur Government had earlier made open declaration of the varsity to be called ‘National Sports University, Haraothel’ through YAS Minister Letpao Haokip after due consultation with all the concerned stakeholders.”

Later, in a press conference at Kangpokpi DHQs, the KSO President expressed his disappointment over N.Biren Singh led BJP Government for its dishonesty upon its own repeated commitment and contempt of even the consensus of all stakeholders over the controversial NSU site.

Supporting the establishment of the sports varsity, the President said that proper rectifications should be made regarding the site issue.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister said, “The National Sports University in Manipur will be world-class university and it will be a pride not only for the people of North East but the whole country and will also be a centre of attraction for different countries. The university is not going to be a university of Imphal, or Manipur, or NE region but a university of India with international standards.”