Sat, 06 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

Kisama, the heritage village of Nagaland

April 06
11:58 2019
NET Bureau

The Village- This Heritage Village of Nagaland also known as Kisama Heritage Village and it’s the only one in the state. The place is a canvas of breathtaking scenic beauty. It is surrounded by all types of flora. Naga Heritage village is rich in its tradition and cultural activities. Being one of the prime tourist attractions, the village sees hundreds of tourists round the year.

Naga Heritage Village

The Assets- This village comprises of Morungs or 16 different houses that are designed and made in such a way that it symbolizes 16 communities of Nagaland. These communities have restored the artifacts of World War II, Naga ethnic food, traditionally made bamboo halls and a stadium which is famous for hosting the Hornbill Festival.

Naga Heritage Village

Naga Cottage

When to visit- The most important time of the year is the first week of December when the Nagas celebrate the biggest festival of Northeast, The Hornbill Festival. In other words it is known as the king of festivals.

hornbill festival

 

How to get there- To reach Naga Heritage Village directly from Dimapur airport which is 41 km away, you can hire any taxi from different parts of Kohima. Similarly, cabs from Dimapur railway station will take you to Naga Heritage Village within a couple of hours.

Source- Tour my India

Tags
KohimaNaga Heritage VillageNagaland Tourism
This may take a second or two.