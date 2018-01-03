Know the 5 Questions to Ask Yourself Before Opting for Business Analyst Certification

Are you looking to become a certified business analyst? And wondering about the best Business Analyst certification to pursue? You have researched on the internet and found all about the certification, yet are confused regarding the best option that will suit you the best? Well, let us help you to make an informed decision here.

One question that is asked many times is ’why’ get the training and certification in BA. Well, the answer is simple. Training and certification helps the business analysts get more knowledge, focus, and systematic learning. The credentials not only look good on your resume, they form a strong foundation for your career, lands you a good job and earns you respect after you get the job.

Before answering the questions above, let us look out the best certification available that one can pursue.

The CBAP® (Certified Business Analysis Professional)and CCBA® (Certification of Capability in Business Analysis) from the International Institute of Business Analysis (IIBA)are the most sought after certification in BA.

CBAP® – requires 7,500 hours of BA work experience

- 35 hours of Professional Development Training

CCBA® - requires 3,750 hours of BA work

- 21 hours of Professional Development Training

Other options that are equally well known areCPRE (Certified Professional for Requirements Engineering), ECBA™ (Entry Certificate in Business Analysis), and PMI-PBA (Professional in Business Analysis).

CPRE - does not require any work experience

ECBA™ - does not require any work experience

- 21 hours of Professional Development Training

PMI-PBA® – awarded by the PMI

- High School Diploma or Associate’s Degree

- 7,500 hours of BA experience

- 35 hours of professional development training

- With Bachelor’s Degree + 4,500 hours of BA experience + 35 hours of professional development training

5 Questions you should ask before choosing the certification

Now that you have found about the certifications available, making the choice will become easier but before embarking on the journey of getting training and certification as a business analyst, make sure you question yourself and get satisfactory answers to make the decision easier and effective.

What role you play in the projects?

First and foremost question is ‘are you already a business analyst and looking to hone your skills and climb up the career ladder’? Or ‘are you just getting started as a business analyst?’

If you are just getting started and have no real experience in the field, you are not eligible to apply for the CBAP® or the CCBA® or the PMI-PBA® all of which requires work experience ranging from 4500 hours to 7500 hours which may be more than your total career span.

Thus, it is best to opt for the ECBA™ which does not require any BA work experience or on field experience, although some amount of training is required. This is the best certification for beginners and for those who are working on gathering the required experience hours.

If you are already working as a business analyst and do not have the required work experience hours, choosing an ECBA or CPRE certification is the best option. For instance, product owners, managers, testers, developers, domain subject matter experts and such.

If you are a multi-task master and have donned various roles in the organization along with the business analyst, then you will be called HYBRID BA and for that CCBA and PMI-PBA credentials will work best.

If you are a full time business analyst and have the required work experience hours then CBAP would be best for you.

How much experience you have in BA?

As mentioned earlier, each certification requires some amount of work experience hours as a business analyst and depending upon that you can choose the certification.

If you have no or very little experience, opt for ECBA or CPRE.

If you have little experience and 3750 hours of BA work, then go for CCBA.

If you have 4500+ hours of BA work experience and a college degree, PMI-PBA is the one you should choose.

If you have 7500+ hours of experience then go for CBAP.

If you have less experience than what is required to make you eligible for a particular certification, it is better to wait and undergo training for the one you fulfil the requirement for.

What is your current employment situation?

Another important question that will help you know if you really require BA certification and if you do, then which certification is best suited to you. Your current employment situation and future aspiration; are you already working as a business analyst, or trying to shift jobs or a beginner, will determine the best course of action.

If you are currently working as a business analyst or a consultant in an organization, PMI-PBA would be the best choice.

If you are a trainee or between shifting jobs, going from the lower certification (in terms of eligibility requirements) to higher certification would be better option rather than waiting out to get the entire requirement fulfilled.

If you are a newbie, ECBA or CPRE would be your best choice.

4. Is your organization aware of the certified bodies?

Many organizations these days are affiliated or aligned with many institutions that provide the certification and also fund their employees for the certification process. It is always better to check with your heads regarding their policy regarding this.

Also, choose the certification depending on your geographical location of your work as the certification affiliation varies from country to country. Choose the one that will help you in your current and future jobs.

5. What are your aspirations for the future?

What you want to do in the future also becomes a determining factor for choosing the best certification for you.

If you are working as a business analyst and want to continue in the same field, then CBAP will be the best choice. But, if you are planning to change jobs and your focus is project management, then it is better to go for PMI-PBA.