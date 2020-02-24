Koch poet awarded with Kabya Pran literary award

NET Web Desk

Meghalaya based, Koch poet, Nirmal Koch was recently honoured with the Kabya Pran literary award from Ajir Kabita, a literary wing of the Darrang Zila Sahitya Sabha.

The award was conferred to Nirmal in recognition of his contribution in the field of Literature at Darrang Zila Sahitya Sabha Bhavan, Mangaldai.

Nirmal who is the president of the Meghalaya Koch Sahitya Sabha has been at the forefront in restoring and preserving the Koch dialect which is spoken fluently in the Garo Hills. His efforts can be fathomed from his endeavour of bringing out an English-Koch dictionary compiled by Alexander Kondakov, a Russian linguist.