Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 24 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

Koch poet awarded with Kabya Pran literary award

Koch poet awarded with Kabya Pran literary award
February 24
15:25 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Web Desk

 

Meghalaya based, Koch poet, Nirmal Koch was recently honoured with the Kabya Pran literary award from Ajir Kabita, a literary wing of the Darrang Zila Sahitya Sabha.

The award was conferred to Nirmal in recognition of his contribution in the field of Literature at Darrang Zila Sahitya Sabha Bhavan, Mangaldai.

Nirmal who is the president of the Meghalaya Koch Sahitya Sabha has been at the forefront in restoring and preserving the Koch dialect which is spoken fluently in the Garo Hills. His efforts can be fathomed from his endeavour of bringing out an English-Koch dictionary compiled by Alexander Kondakov, a Russian linguist.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.