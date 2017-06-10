Sat, 10 Jun 2017

Kohima BTCBC Receives Five Birds to Conserve

June 10
12:21 2017
With the ever growing consciousness on conservation of wildlife among the Nagas, the Blyths Tragopan Conservation and Breeding Centre (BTCBC) in Kohima, Nagaland has reported of receiving a male Khaleej, a kind of pheasant and four doves.

In a press statement by Blyths Tragopan Conservation and Breeding Centre officer in-charge, forest ranger Keneikrul on Friday stated that besides Tragopan Blythii, the centre has been housing different species of pheasants, which had been either rescued or donated.

Keneikrul said the birds were generously donated by one Ruvuotuo Belho, proprietor of Mini Zoo Gasie of Kohima. The officer in-charge expressed his appreciation rendered by the donor for the conservation and preservation of wildlife in his mini zoo, creating awareness as well as love and empathy for nature lovers.

-UNI

