Kohima Denizens Asked to Make City Clean Before November 10

NET Bureau

With an eye on the annual Hornbill Festival, and to keep Kohima clean, the Kohima district administration has directed residents to remove ‘eyesores’ that are giving an ‘unclean impression’ of the state capital before November 10.

In a statement issued on Monday, deputy commissioner of Kohima, Rajesh Soundaranjan noted that certain telecom companies, service providers, cable TV operators have been laying optical fibre cables and wires haphazardly in and around Kohima city.

He also observed that many residents have been randomly laying water pipes along the drainages, thereby clogging the drainages.

Many individuals are dumping building materials; building pigsties, makeshift urinals and other such ‘eyesore structures’ within the city thereby giving an unclean impression of the city and causing numerous problems like hampering the smooth flow of traffic, movement of public, the DC added.

Therefore, he has directed the telecom companies as well as residents to ensure optical fibre cables are ‘properly bunched and laid in a tidy way’ as per existing norms with permission from the authorities; water pipes to be removed from the drains, bunched and placed properly where it does not clog the drainage; building materials, pigsties, makeshift urinals and other ‘eyesore structures’ to be immediately removed or dismantled.

The DC also said that cleaning of all drainages in Kohima will commence from Nov. 11 and failure to adhere to this directive will lead to the removal of the cables, wires, and ‘eyesore structures.’

SOURCE: Eastern Mirror