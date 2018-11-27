Kohima Excursion

October Issue, Travel

‘When you go home, tell them of us and say, for your tomorrow, we gave our today’ reads an epitaph at the War Cemetery of Kohima. The picturesque capital of Nagaland is an ideal place for every travel freak out there. Northeast Today reports

Best Time to Visit

The best time to visit Kohima is between October and May. These months are favourable for sightseeing and doing other activities. And if anyone wants to enjoy some snowfall, then visiting Kohima between Octobers to February will be worthy.

Places to Visit

Kohima War Cemetery: Dedicated to the soldiers of World War II who lost their lives the Japanese invasion, this place is not to be missed at all when at Kohima. The cemetery is well maintained with lush green mowed lawns and well-groomed flowers.

Dzukou Valley and Japfu Peak: Located at around 25 kilometres south of Kohima, Dzukou valley and Japfu peak offer one of the most breath-taking landscapes of the continent. The Japfu peak stands tall at 3048 meters is the second highest peak of Nagaland. Dzukou valley is also known as the “Valley of Flowers of the East” and is quite a sight to behold, when in full bloom.

Kohima Museum: The Kohima Museum portrays the traditions and culture of many tribes of Nagaland. This museum holds many unique artefacts from different tribes of the region.

Kohima Zoo: This zoo is house to the rare Tragopan bird, which is also the state bird of Nagaland, and the state animal, the wild buffalo (Mithun). The zoo provides natural landscapes for the animals, as it is situated on a beautiful hill.

Shilloi Lake: The Shiloi Lake is shaped in the form of human foot and is about four meters deep. Shilloi Lake is a very picturesque destination, with verdant valley surrounding it from all sides.

Apart from these, the other places are the Touphema Village and the Khonoma Green Village- both full of picturesque locations and breath-taking sights.

Must Do

Once in Kohima, don’t forget to pay a visit to the Naga Market where locals stock up on all kinds of meat, vegetables and a fair share of creepy-crawlies. From honeycombs, rabbits in bamboo crates, silkworm larvae, Borol—a larvae delicacy of hornet grubs; tadpoles in plastic bags, forest ferns, fermented tofu and beef to the super-hot Raja Mirch chillies, you’ll find it all here.

Moreover, Kohima is a great place to stock up on handicrafts and you can choose from various tribal shawls, bone jewellery, black metal craft, bamboo curios and Phom Black pottery as souvenirs for your loved ones.

For Your Guts

When in Kohima it’s better not to opt for the restaurants and the roadside eateries, rather taste the quintessential Naga dishes, home of a resident should be the ideal destination. Both veg and non-veg dishes are sure to tease your taste buds.

Reaching Kohima

Kohima is connected with Dimapur through NH29 and to reach this beautiful city, one has to take the curves of the NH29. Trains and airplanes all go up to Dimapur and from here, one can either move on paid taxis or even hire a private vehicle. And if you are adventurous enough, then you can also plan a road trip all the way from your residence. You can check online for the details about flights and trains.

Accommodations

Kohima has a number of beautiful and comfortable hotels, apart from several homestays and one can opt for either of the two. Hotels like the ‘Hotel Japfu’, ‘Hotel Grandeur’, ‘Touphema Tourist Village’ and ‘The Heritage’ are some of the best places in Kohima that shall make the stay comfortable.