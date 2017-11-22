Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 22 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

Kohima Press Club Condemns Killing of Tripura Journalist

November 22
11:44 2017
The Kohima Press Club (KPC) has condemned the killing of journalist Sudip Datta Bhowmik in Tripura.

Bhowmik, a reporter of “Syandan Patrika” and television channel “Vanguard”, was shot dead by the bodyguard of the Tripura State Rifles Second Battalion Commandant on Tuesday.

In a statement, KPC General Secretary Alice Yhosi said: “The Club is seized with apprehension at the repeated murder of journalists across the country which brings to question the safety and security of journalists in a country that widely professes freedom of press.”

Expressing solidarity with its Agartala counterpart and also conveying condolences to the bereaved family, the Nagaland-based Press Club urged the Tripura government to take up the case with all sincerity and seriousness and perform a thorough probe into the killing.

-IANS

Tags
Kohima Press ClubSudip Datta BhowmikTripura journalist
