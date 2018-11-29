Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 29 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Kohima to Clean Out Urban Debris Before Hornbill Festival

Kohima to Clean Out Urban Debris Before Hornbill Festival
November 29
14:25 2018
NET Bureau

With the Hornbill Festival fast approaching, the Kohima administration has ordered an ‘eviction drive’ in the capital town to clear urban areas of obstructions and urban debris.

The government’s bulletin DIPR stated on Wednesday that the administration would be ‘towing away’ obstructions and ‘other eyesore structures’ along urban areas of the capital.

According to the DIPR, the deputy commissioner of Kohima, Rajesh Soundararajan, has ordered an eviction drive from Nov. 28, by the district administration, police, and Kohima Municipal Council, Public Health Engineering and Power department. The administration will remove building materials, firewood, pigsties, temporary urinals, off-road vehicles, optical cables and wires, water pipes and “other eyesore structures in and around Kohima town,” the DIPR stated.

“Other materials will be seized and vehicles will be towed away. Charges of towing to be borne by the owner and all seized materials to be bought back by the owners at the cost involved,” the update stated.

The order also directed all commercial buildings and shop owners in the town and along the Dimapur-Kohima highway till Khuzama, to ‘paint and install lights immediately.’

The district administration has assigned a number of officers for the eviction drive: extra additional commissioners I Changsang, Renbithung, Daniel Angami and Seyiekhrietuo Solo; civil subdivision officer Alemyapang Longchar. The departments have been directed to coordinate with stated officers for the work from the Thursday (November 28).

‘The order has been issued in pursuance to the office order of even no dated 24th October 2018 and observing that despite several reminders, some companies/contractors/sub-contractors/residents are still not adhering to the directive issued earlier,’ the DIPR stated.

SOURCE: Eastern Mirror

Image Credit: Smart Cities Knowledge Portal

Hornbill festivalKohimaNagaland
