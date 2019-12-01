Kohima Wifi City Phase-1 launched

NET Bureau

The Kohima Wifi City Phase-1 was launched at the e-Naga Summit held at RCEMPA, Jotsoma on November 30. Launched by Dr Neikiesalie Kire, Advisor Urban Development & Municipal Affairs, the endeavor is a collaborative effort of Information Technology and Communication (IT&C) and Kohima Smart City Development Limited (KSCDL).

Speaking at the launch, Mmhonlumo Kikon, Advisor, IT&C, NRE and Science & Technology reminded on the Government’s assurance on provision of free WiFi hotspots in Kohima starting from Kohima Science College Jotsoma, announced a year back, in Kohima Science College at the Nagaland Innovation Expo at Kohima Science College.

“Today I am happy to announce that within one year the Government has made it happen. Today is a symbolic occasion where the two departments have come together, collaborated and have successfully launched this project which will provide our citizens and tourists with additional internet access in addition to existing network providers,” said Kikon.

The vision of the WiFi city is to provide cheap internet access for citizens and tourists who will enable them to access information and services using their mobile phones and laptops.

Kikon also mentioned that the access will help students and scholars to effectively use the internet to learn and amass global knowledge and expertise. Further, the effort hopes to enable entrepreneurs to learn new skills, business ideas, strategy and also access global market by using e-Commerce platforms to sell local products to a global market.

Tourists who arrive without SIM cards will also be able to access internet and connect with their dear ones back home to send them pictures and videos of our beautiful land and culture

Hoping that the WiFi can become an enabling platform for Smart City with innovative smart solutions, Kikon also noted that this will allow the Government services to reach more citizens and achieve cost and efficiency savings.

The first wifi hotspots will be switched on starting from Kohima Science College and RCEMPA following which more hotspot zones will be switched on in other areas of Kohima such as PHQ junction areas, Mission compound Kohima Village, Heritage, Law college, High school, Local ground area and other areas which will be announced by Kohima Smart City.

“Today is just the first phase of this greater vision of turning Kohima into a wifi powered city thus enabling our society to become a digitally empowered society which in turn will realize our goal to become an e-Democracy,” stated Mhonlumo Kikon.

Users will be able to access the Wifi by registering where free wifi trial will be available for one month, after which it will be available at a minimal cost.

Two interactive kiosks in PHQ junction and Phoolbari junction will also be installed which will help citizens and tourists to access important information about the city and also directly reach out to emergency services.

Source: Morung Express