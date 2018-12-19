Kohli Was Silly And Disrespectful: Mitchell Johnson

NET Bureau

Taking a dig at Team India captain Virat Kohli during the second India-Australia test match in Perth, former Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson described Kohli’s behaviour as “disrespectful” and “silly”.

It may be recalled here that the captains of both the teams- Virat Kohli and Tim Paine- were involved in a series of heated exchanges and at point umpire Chirs Gaffaney had to step in dissolve the tension.

Even though both the captains played down the issue after the test was over, Mitchell Johnson, however, remained extremely critical of Kohli’s behaviour.

In a column for Fox Sports, the former pacer wrote, “At the end of the match, you should be able to look each other in the eyes, shake hands and say ‘great contest’.”

“Virat Kohli could not do that with Tim Paine, shaking the Australian captain’s hand but barely making eye contact with him. To me, that is disrespectful. Kohli gets away with more than most cricketers simply because he is Virat Kohli and he gets placed on a pedestal but this Test left the Indian captain looking silly,” Johnson further wrote.

Johnson also said that Kohli didn’t his keep words after making pre-series claims that he won’t initiate any confrontations.

Meanwhile, the BCCI on Tuesday came out in support of Virat Kohli, rubbishing media reports in Australia which claimed that the Indian captain had bragged about being the best batsman in the world while ridiculing Paine as a “stand-in captain”.

SOURCE: The Hindu

Image Credit: The National