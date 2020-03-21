Kokrajhar Govt College produces hand sanitizing solutions

Considering the pandemic situation of COVID 19 and the scarcity of alcohol based hand sanitizer, the department of Chemistry, Kokrajhar Govt College has prepared a hand sanitizer solution following the world health organisation(WHO) formula for common use to prevent the spreading of corona virus under the initiative of the principal of the College.

In its primary initiative, 15 litres of hands sanitizing solution was prepared under the guidelines of WHO in the region and distributed at free of cost amongst the fringe area of the college.

Kokrajhar Deputy C commissioner Partha Pratim Majumdar, SP Rakesh Roushan, Principal of Kokrajhar Govt College Dr Banabina Brahma launched the hands sanitizing solutions at a programme held at the college complex.

Kokrajhar Govt College said that this is a humble attempt of the college to contribute something to the nation towards fighting the highly contagious coronavirus.

Apart from this, the college has also circulated leaflets on awareness as well as the necessity to adapt certain practices during the time of corona virus epidemic.

The alumni association of the college has also prepared paper masks to encourage people to use it during the time of scarcity of medicated masks among the common masses in the area.

Majumdar and Roushan have appreciated the Govt College’s initiative to produce products of hand sanitizing solutions during the ongoing spreads of Corona virus disease. They said that citizens from the area are getting benefits through the initiatives of the Govt College.

Majumdar told that district administration has been taking strong initiatives on Corona Virus disease issues and appealed the citizens not to be panic over the spreading of Corona virus disease.

The principal of the Govt College Dr Banabina Brahma told that the Department of Chemistry and Govt College authority jointly stepped up to produce the hand sanitizing solution. She said that the college has emphasized to bring awareness and preventive measures against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the district administration in association with health and family welfare department has been carrying out awareness campaigns and health check ups of passengers travelling by train as well the common people at different places in the district.

Along with the rest of the state, a strict awareness for preventing measures has been initiated in Kokrajhar district on Corona Virus Disease-19.

Medical staff and officials have undertaken necessary measures to check the health of the people who are travelling from different places across the state as well nation.

A medical team has been camping at Kokrajhar railway station to check the train passengers.

However, there is no availability of screening trailer in Kokrajhar to check the health conditions of the people in the district.

Medical staff and GRPF staffs are taking strong awareness in the society.

Nearly 300 passengers of train and common masses have undergone health check ups at the railway station and all of them tested negative till today in the district.

