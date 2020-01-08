Kokrajhar MP Naba Kr. Sarania slammed for indulging in ‘divisive’ politics

NET Bureau

Coming down heavily against Kokrajhar MP Naba Kr. Sarania for his alleged comments accusing the Bodos for the Gauhati High Court order to the Principal Secretary of BTC and DCs of some districts to evict non-tribal encroachers in tribal belts and blocks within February 3, Rajya Sabha MP Biswajit Daimary on Tuesday said Sarania should stay away from accusing a particular community as it was not the order of the State Government or BTC administration but it was the order of the high court which everybody should respect.

Talking to reporters in Kokrajhar on Tuesday, Daimary said MP Naba Sarania himself was a Boro-Kachari and he had ST certificate with Boro-Kachari surname and had won from Kokrajhar ST reserved seat but despite this fact, he was claiming himself as ‘OBoro’and working against the interest of the Boros and tribal people. He said that a people’s representative like Sarania could not be communal, divisive and suppress a particular tribal community.

He asked Sarania to clarify whether he was really tribal Boro-Kachari or O Boro. He questioned whether Sarania’s ST certificate was fake and his claim of being Kachari was also fake.

Daimary said MP Sarania had been misleading the people of the BTC region over the HC order to evict non-tribal encroachers from tribal belts and blocks. By saying that all the non-tribals of BTC would be wiped out of the council region after the HC order, the false remarks made by Sarania has brought a sense of fear among the non-tribal people in the BTC area, he said, adding that this statement of Sarania was completely false. He said the Gauhati HC had issued the order based on the PIL (No 78/2012) filed by one Pradyut Kr. Bora and United Tribal Organization, Assam (UTOA) to evict all illegal encroachers in the tribal belts and blocks, and no one had raised an objection or threaten to launch an agitation. He said the non-tribal people who were protected in the State, like Rajbongsghis, Adivasis, Nepalis, and Gorkhas, had been living here over the years and would not be evicted but the HC had issued order to oversee any necessary action to evict only those non-tribals coming from outside who were illegally grabbing tribal land in tribal belts and blocks. He also called upon the people of the BTC region not to be misled by MP Sarania who was trying to divide the Boros and O-Boros just for his political mileage.

Rajya Sabha MP said without dividing the people of BTC region into Boro and O-Boro, Sarania would lose all public support and hence he played communal politics and mislead Adivasis, Rajbongshis and other communities in the BTC region. He said people should understand his communal politics and should be aware of his comments that could foment trouble in the area. He further called upon the non-tribal people who have been living in the region over the ages, not to fear the order as it only ensured to prevent non-tribal people coming from outside from grabbing and occupying tribal land illegally.

Source: The Sentinel