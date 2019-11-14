Kolkata to host the IPL 2020 auction for the first time

It has been confirmed that the IPL 2020 auction will be held on December 19 in Kolkata as a change from Bengaluru, where it held last year. The date was decided by the event’s governing council.

The forthcoming IPL auction will be the last small auction to take place before the mega auctions coming in 2021, where Franchise will be disbanded and then fresh squads will be assembled.

“The IPL auction will be in Kolkata on December 19. It’s a departure from the traditional venue of Bengaluru,” said a governing council member who preferred to remain anonymous.

According to reports, 8 franchises have all been allocated ₹82 crores each for IPL 2019, in addition to ₹3 crores in added funds to the balance in their respective kitties from the last auction. This brings to a total of ₹85 crore allocation for each in the coming season.

There are varying purse sizes for each of the 8 franchises, the biggest being Delhi Capitals at ₹82 crores, and Royal Challengers Bangalore at ₹1.8 crores. A list of the 8 franchises and their purse size is given below:

The funds left with the franchises ahead of the auction is detailed below:

Chennai Super Kings Rs 3.2 crore, Delhi Capitals Rs 7.7 crore, Kings XI Punjab Rs 3.7 crore, Kolkata Knight Riders Rs 6.05 crore, Mumbai Indians Rs 3.55 crore, Rajasthan Royals Rs 7.15 crore, Royal Challengers Bangalore Rs 1.80 crore, Sunrisers Hyderabad Rs 5.30 crore.

As expected, there are a lot of changes happening within the clubs and different players are being re-shuffled. For example, there are expected changes in Rajasthan Royal releasing 3 players to auction, Kolkate Knight Riders releasing 3 as well, and Sunrisers releasing 4. The other teams are also releasing varying numbers of players and you can check the full list of sold and unsold players here.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, the trading windows which is currently opened will be closed on November 14 and it is clear that the franchises have been informed about this decision already.