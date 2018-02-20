Kopil Bora to Promote Assamese Theatre

Kopil Bora, a popular actor of Assamese cinema, on Monday announced that he would launch a production house in order to promote Assamese theatre. The production house will be called Kopil Bora and Company, its first play in Assamese would be ‘Aahaar’, the first play of the absurd in Assamese theatre, Bora told reporters.

The company’s first venture, which has been set up with his friends, is written by legendary Assamese playwright and Padma Shri awardee Arun Sarma, and the play’s first performance on stage will be on February 24, Bora said. The show will be free, he said.

The play, directed by theatre personality Abhinash Sharma, is scheduled to be inaugurated by iconic Indian filmmaker Jahnu Baruah at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra here in collaboration with the Kalakshetra under the aegis of the Union Culture Ministry, Bora said.

Stating that he wants to promote good plays, Kopil said, ‘Aahaar’, written by Arun Sarma in the mid sixties is a landmark Assamese play. It is considered to be the first play of the absurd in the history of Assamese theatre, he added.

‘Aahaar’ has a single female protagonist, who plays five different characters within the same play, Bora said, adding, popular Assamese actress Zerifa Wahid will play the challenging roles of a lover, a wife, a mother, a sex worker and the narrator of the play.

The four central male characters will be enacted by Kopil Bora, Ranjul Boruah, Suruj Kalita and Partha Hazarika, he said. Bora also said that he was dedicating the play to three of the state’s theatre stalwarts – Pioneer English theatre director in Assam Porjanya Babi Barua, Natya Prabhakar Satya Prasad Barua and Padma Shri awardee Arun Sarma.

A special performance of the play has been reserved for students of Assamese, English and Hindi literature on February 25, Kopil added. Speaking at the press meet, the play’s director Abhinash Sharma said that facilities and funding provided by the state government would further promote the cause of Assamese theatre.

