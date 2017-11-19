Kovind to Inaugurate Northeast Development Summit in Imphal

President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the two-day North East Development Summit in Imphal on Tuesday, which seeks to boost trade and investment in the underdeveloped region.

A number of chief ministers and representatives from international finance agencies will also attend the summit. India Foundation, a Delhi-based think tank which has several Union ministers and BJP leaders on its board, is organising the summit in collaboration with the Centre and Manipur government.

Representatives of Asian Development Bank (ADB), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and other international finance agencies will lay down their plan for development in the region, the foundation said in a statement. The ambassadors of various foreign missions will too visit Imphal to attend the event and the Sangai Festival there.

Chief ministers of Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Nagaland will also participate in the inaugural session while Union Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu, who is the chair of the organising committee of the summit, will be present as well, the statement said.

Rashed Khan Menon, Minister of Civil Aviation & Tourism of Bangladesh Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog and Acharya Balkrishna, Managing Director of Patanjali Ayurved will also speak in the summit.

The foundation said business delegations from countries, including Japan, Bangladesh, Switzerland, UAE, Myanmar, Thailand, Singapore, Lao PDR and other ASEAN countries will be participating in the summit to explore the scope for business opportunities in the North-Eastern region.

“North Eastern states have lot of potential which is still unexplored. There is a need to explore this unexplored potential for the development of the region and the development of the country as a whole,” the statement said.

The summit will contribute to the making of ‘New India’ which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often referred to, it said, adding that the Union government has taken various initiatives for ensuring ‘ease of doing business’ in the region.

