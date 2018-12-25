Krampus: The Christmas Nightmare

Amlan Jyoti Das

As December approaches ever so stealthily bringing with it the Christmas carols and cheers with the songs of “We wish you a Merry Christmas” in every radio and TV channels its very unlikely to hear any holiday songs singing the praises of Krampus: a half-goat, half-demon, beast straight out of the nightmares who literally pummel people into being nice, not naughty.

Origin

Now, who is this Krampus if one may ask? The name Krampus’s is derived from the German word krampen, meaning claw, and is often said to be the son of Hel of the Norse mythology. This legendary and nightmarish beast also shares similar characteristics with other scary, demonic creatures in Greek mythology, including the Minotaur, satyrs and fauns.

In Austria and across the German-speaking Alpine region, the demonic character is a crucial part of the holiday season. He’s the half-man, half-goat who comes around every year to chase naughty children.With his long dark and unkempt hairs, horns, fangs and long forked tongue this anti-St. Nicholas comes with a chain of bells which he lashes about and a bundle of birch sticks meant to whack naughty children which he then hauls them in his rucksack to take them back down to the underworld. The European versions of St. Nicholas have many scary counterparts like Belsnickle and Knecht Ruprecht who gives out punishment. Krampus is one such character who comes from folklore in Austria’s Alpine region, where he’s been frightening children and amusing adults for hundreds of years.

Lore to Reality

According to the folklore, Krampus supposedly shows up in towns on the night of December 5, known as Krampusnacht or Krampus Night when Krampus reigns. In reality though, people might attend Krampus balls, or young men from the local Krampusgruppe (prominent in Austria, Germany, Hungary, Slovenia, and the Czech Republic ) might don on elaborately carved wooden masks, chains, cowbells, and eye-catching costumes to roam around through town in a Krampuslauf (Krampus run), frightening and at times even beating the bystanders. According to the legend, Krampus will spend the night visiting all the houses and leaving a bundle of twigs or branches for the naughty children. Some other versions of the same legend also state that the Krampus would resort to hitting the children with those twigs or he might even toss them into a sack or basket on his back and then throw it down in a running body of water, or he might straight-up take them to hell. The next day, December 6, is Nikolaustag, or St. Nicholas Day (the same St. Nicholas whose Dutch name, Sinterklass, evolved into “Santa Claus.”). On this day the children peep down on the shoes or boots they left hanging on the door the previous night to check if it has presents which are a testament of the year’s good behaviour or a rod signifying the bad performance of the entire year.

Whiff of Propaganda

Between 1934 and 1938, when Austria was under Fascist rule, Krampus was seen as a symbol of (variously) sin, anti-Christian ideas, and Social Democrats. The Catholic Church even attempted to banish Krampus celebrations because of his uncanny resemblance to the devil aka Satan or the Goatman himself. But it seems that they were unsuccessful and Krampus soon became a feared and beloved Christmas tradition.

There were also cards that were a little more adult. Krampus cards in the early 20th century did show him in his usual form, carrying out his innate duty of punishing naughty children, however, in some cards, he has been depicted as proposing young women. In some other cards, Krampus is portrayed as a large woman whipping tiny men with her birch sticks and carrying them off in her satchel. In another, a triumphant woman dangles a defeated-looking Krampus in the air, holding his bundle of birch sticks behind her back. One can draw their own conclusions about the gender politics in play here.

Christmas is not all about kissing under the mistletoe or stirring the pudding three times to make a wish, as one might have thought. For some the Christmas holidays are just not enough without throwing in some daemonic half goat half man in its midst and who knows perhaps one of us might even catch the spirit of Krampus this year, after all, he could very well be watching us as we enter the season of togetherness and joy.