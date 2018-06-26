KSU Against the ‘Garoland’ Map of ANVC

The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) on Monday has asserted that several areas in South West Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi in Meghalaya have been included in Greater Garoland as the Garo Hills State Movement Committee (GHSMC) followed the proposed Garoland map of Achik National Volunteer Council (ANVC) in 2006.

The union leaders from the three districts while honouring the GHSMC’s demand for Greater Garoland, had objected to the inclusion of many areas under the districts in the map.

Addressing reporters at the union’s office at Jaiaw on Monday, KSU South West Khasi Hills district president, Forward Nongrem said, “We objected as the map submitted by the ANVC shows many areas such as Borsora, Nongjri and Nonghyllam among others in South West Khasi Hills falling under the Garoland state.”

“We will not accept the ANVC map of 2006,” a KSU leader from Ranikor circle, Marconi Thongni said.

Alleging that there have been attempts to encroach lands falling under South West Khasi Hills, he said, “We have no opposition to their demand for Greater Garoland but we are making it very clear that there should not be any encroachment in the areas falling under the district …not even an inch.”

In the same vein, KSU West Khasi Hills president, John Nongsiang, said many areas such as Aradonga, Riangdo and Mawshynrut in West Khasi Hills too were being encroached and included in the map of Greater Garoland.

He added that the union was ready to hold public meetings and rallies to make people understand the matter if the demand went ahead and that they would not give away lands falling in Khasi Hills to Greater Garoland.

Likewise, KSU president of Ri-Bhoi district, Ferdinand Kharkamni said, “We support and honour the demand for Greater Garoland but we would oppose if even one inch of land in Ri-Bhoi goes to Greater Garoland.”

He said areas such as Khanapara, Jorabat, Byrnihat and 15th Mile fall under the jurisdiction of Hima Mylliem and urged the authorities of Raid Marwet, Hima Mylliem and KHADC to take the matter seriously.

- The Shillong Times