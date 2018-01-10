Kuki Political Talks: New Interlocutor Appointed, Demands for Territorial Council Raised

By Kaybie Chongloi

Newly appointed Interlocutor for Political Dialogue involving the Government of India, Government of Manipur and United People’s Front (UPF) and Kuki National Organization (KNO) chaired the 6th round of political talks on Wednesday in Delhi where demand for Territorial Council has been tabled on the part of UPF and KNO.

In an unprecedented development, the Government has appointed AB. Mathur, former Special Secretary of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) to take over as Interlocutor for the peace talks and subsequently chaired the 6th round of political talks at 11 am on Wednesday.

Prior to the political talks, the delegates of Governments and UPF and KNO bid adieu to Dineshwar Sharma, former Interlocutor of the peace negotiation.

During the talks a draft outline of the political demand for formation of Territorial Council in Manipur signed by UPF Spokesperson, Aaron Kipgen and KNO Negotiator Dr. Seilen Haokip was submitted to the Government while keeping the demand for statehood in abeyance.

Six delegates from UPF and seven delegates from KNO represented the two umbrella organizations in the peace negotiation.

Speaking over telephone, UPF Spokesperson, Aaron Kipgen stated that the peace negotiation is progressing in the right direction and several crucial issues have been discussed to provide Constitutional safeguard for the Kukis in Manipur since the beginning of the first political dialogue on June 15, 2016.

“UPF and KNO are thus committed to resolve the age-old political issue with the Government of India and Government of Manipur for peaceful co-existence with all the communities in Manipur”, asserted UPF Spokesperson who is also the General Secretary of Kuki National Front (KNF).

The Negotiator for KNO, Dr. Seilen Haokip stated that the historical symbiotic and cordial relations between valley people and the Kukis, which was based self-determination of each community and respect for each other’s identity and territory will be renewed and strengthened by Territorial Council for the Kuki people.

Meanwhile, delegates UPF and KNO had a threadbare consultation prior to the 6th round of political talks on January 9 at the national Capital and discussed on various crucial issues.

During the consultation meeting, delegates of UPF and KNO, in regards to identity, emphasized the critical need to resolve the issue of identity in view of the common interest to reach a political settlement at the earliest possible date.

The delegates of UPF and KNO also resolved to raise the issue to the top leaders of the two umbrella organizations for a nationwide consultation and following their consent, public meetings be held involving civil society leaders, intellectuals, academics, church leaders etc. as soon as possible in view of their common interest to reach a political settlement at the earliest possible date.