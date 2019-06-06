Kuki Students Organization calls statewide bandh in Manipur

Kaybie Chongloi

Vehemently condemning the alleged continue detention of ten executives of KSO Gunpi Block in connection with the arson of St. Joseph School at Sugnu in Manipur on April 25, the Kuki Students Organization under the aegis of its apex body, KSO-GHQ demand unconditional release of the ten executives and called 24 hours statewide bandh from midnight of June 6.

The student body took the decision in its meeting of Central Executive Council of KSO which comprises of all the district branches of KSO in Manipur, held in the state capital Imphal today where it also unanimously resolved to demand the unconditional release of the ten executives of KSO Gunpi Block who are allegedly held under judicial custody.

The Kuki Students Organisation (KSO) Central Executive Council (CEC) meeting also declared that it cannot condone the continued detention of the KSO Gunpi Block executives who were accused of arson of St. Joseph School, Sugnu on the fateful night of April 25.

Letgoulien Gangte, Secretary, Information of the KSO-GHQ said that after publicly proclaiming their innocence in the case of St. Joseph School arson several times, KSO Gunpi Block executives submit themselves to SP Kakching on May 16 as they reposed their trust in the law and the investigating authority.

He continued that for ten days they underwent thorough interrogation and investigation but no substantiated evidence has been found against them in the case of the act of arson but on May 27 they were brought before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Chandel and were sent to 15 days judicial remand while adding that the executive who was seriously ill and suffering from acute case of jaundice was not even spared from going to jail.

He also said that as days pass, it is becoming clearer and clearer that the ten KSO Block executives are not involved in the act of arson and it is suspected that a conspiracy is being hatched to put the blame of arson upon them while adding that it is a fact that the arsonist(s) apparently has taken advantage of the closure of the school and clandestinely burnt down the school knowing well that the KSO Gunpi Block executives were there to take the blame and KSO is being made a scapegoat in this act of arson and vilified in the process.

He further said that the KSO will not allow incarceration of its executives on the mere ground of suspicion and they have suffered long enough for no fault of their own and taking into consideration all the facts, the KSO demands that the ten KSO Block executives should be released unconditionally and immediately before big injustice is committed.

The student body also said that to secure the unconditional release of the ten KSO Block executives and to express disapproval of their continued detention, it will call a state-wide bandh from midnight of June 6 till midnight of June 7 and if the detainees are not released, then a sustained agitation will follow until their release.