Mon, 25 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Kulbhushan Jadhav Meets Mother, Wife at Pakistan Foreign Affairs Ministry

Kulbhushan Jadhav Meets Mother, Wife at Pakistan Foreign Affairs Ministry
December 25
14:30 2017
Indian death row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav on Monday met his wife and mother at the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Pakistani officials said.

Accompanied by Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh and a woman Pakistani official, TV footage showed Jadhav’s family entering the main building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. and the door shutting behind them.

“The meeting between Jadhav and his wife and mother has started,” Pakistani officials said. The wife and mother greeted the media after arrival but refused to respond to questions.

Jadhav’s family arrived at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from the Indian High Commission where the wife and mother of Jadhav halted for more than half an hour.

Jadhav was at the MOFA before the arrival of his family. It was not known where he had been kept before being transported to the ministry.

-PTI

Kulbhushan JadhavPakistan Foreign AffairsPakistan Foreign Affairs Ministry
