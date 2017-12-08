Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 08 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Kulbhushan Jadhav’s Mother, Wife to Meet Him on December 25

Kulbhushan Jadhav’s Mother, Wife to Meet Him on December 25
December 08
15:53 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Pakistan on Friday said it will allow convicted Indian death row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav to meet his wife and mother on December 25

Jadhav, 47, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in April on charges of espionage and terrorism. The International Court of Justice in May had halted his execution on India’s appeal. Jadhav has been allowed to meet his wife and mother on December 25, Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal said.

During his weekly news briefing, the spokesman said a staff member from the Indian High Commission will also be present during the meeting. Earlier on November 10, Pakistan had agreed to allow his wife to meet him.

India has been pressing Pakistan to grant a visa to Jadhav’s mother, Avantika, on humanitarian grounds. External Affairs Minister Sushma Sawraj had recently discussed Jadhav’s case with Pakistani High Commissioner to New Delhi Sohail Mahmood.

Pakistan has repeatedly denied India consular access to Jadhav on the ground that it was not applicable in cases related to spies Jadhav had filed an appeal with Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to seek clemency, which is still pending. In October, the Pakistan Army had said it is close to a decision on the mercy petition of Jadhav.

Pakistan claims its security forces arrested him from restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran. However, India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Indian Navy.

Jadhav’s sentencing had evoked a sharp reaction in India. After India approached the International Court of Justice, a 10-member bench on May 18 restrained Pakistan from executing Jadhav till adjudication of the case.

The ICJ has asked Pakistan to submit its response or memorial by December 13 before the court could start further proceedings in the case.

-PTI

Tags
Kulbhushan Jadhav
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.