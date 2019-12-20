Kuldeep Singh Sengar gets life sentence in Unnao rape case

NET Bureau

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on Friday was awarded life term by a Delhi court in connection with the 2017 Unnao rape case. He was also imposed a fine of Rs 25 lakh which will be paid as compensation to the rape victim.

The court had found Sengar guilty of rape, and under Sections 5(c) and 6 of POCSO Act. His co-accused, Shashi Singh, was acquitted after the court granted him benefit of doubt. The court on Monday sought a copy on Sengar’s election affidavit to ascertain assets he had declared to decide the compensation to be awarded to the victim.

On Tuesday, the CBI sought life sentence for Sengar for raping a minor girl, and called it a case of an individual’s fight against the system.

CBI prosecutor Ashook Bhartendu told the court: “It was basically the fight of an individual against the system. Keeping in view the kind of impact such offences have on the society, the mindset of the people, in this case the accused deserves maximum punishment.”

Sengar had raped the victim, then 17, on June 4, 2017. On April 3, 2018, her father was allegedly framed in an illegal arms case and arrested. He died in judicial custody on April 9, 2018.

On July 28 this year, a speeding truck rammed into the car in which the victim, her two aunts and their lawyer were travelling. Her aunts were killed and the victim and her lawyer were critically injured.

Source: The Indian Express