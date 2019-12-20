Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 20 Dec 2019

Northeast Today

Kuldeep Singh Sengar gets life sentence in Unnao rape case

Kuldeep Singh Sengar gets life sentence in Unnao rape case
December 20
14:33 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on Friday was awarded life term by a Delhi court in connection with the 2017 Unnao rape case. He was also imposed a fine of Rs 25 lakh which will be paid as compensation to the rape victim.

The court had found Sengar guilty of rape, and under Sections 5(c) and 6 of POCSO Act. His co-accused, Shashi Singh, was acquitted after the court granted him benefit of doubt. The court on Monday sought a copy on Sengar’s election affidavit to ascertain assets he had declared to decide the compensation to be awarded to the victim.

On Tuesday, the CBI sought life sentence for Sengar for raping a minor girl, and called it a case of an individual’s fight against the system.

CBI prosecutor Ashook Bhartendu told the court: “It was basically the fight of an individual against the system. Keeping in view the kind of impact such offences have on the society, the mindset of the people, in this case the accused deserves maximum punishment.”

Sengar had raped the victim, then 17, on June 4, 2017. On April 3, 2018, her father was allegedly framed in an illegal arms case and arrested. He died in judicial custody on April 9, 2018.

On July 28 this year, a speeding truck rammed into the car in which the victim, her two aunts and their lawyer were travelling. Her aunts were killed and the victim and her lawyer were critically injured.

Source: The Indian Express

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.