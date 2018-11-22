Kumar Wai Attends National Convention in Tawang

NET Bureau

The Honble Minister Home and Urban Development GovtOf Arunachal Pradesh Kumar Wai, today graced the national convention on Strong and secured border a way to secured cultured and developed nation, as chief guest at Kalawangpo convention hall Tawang. The convention is conducted by Bharat TibbatSahyogManch under the presidentship of Shri Indreshji Kumar who is also the founding president of BTSM, and as a part of annual calender of BTSM, this year also they undertook the TawangTirthyatra.

Speaking on the occasion honble minister said we had long history of trade with Tibet, to secure our country we must have a strong and secured border. The state and union Government has been doing lots of work for the development of border areas.We have to provide good facilities to our Brokpas(The Yak and Sheep Grazers) because since time immemorial they have been protecting our borders by continuously moving from one area to another.

The national medias should come to these border areas and cover the hardships being faced by the people living in these areas. Inspite of many hardships the people of Arunachal never fail to show their patriotism and commitment towards Mother India. The people of our state use state language Hindi as medium of conversation.

More than 375 Pilgrims from around twenty different states of the country participated in a peace march from Tawang monastery to Kalawangpo Convention Hall lead by Shri Indreshji before the convention started.

The convention was also attended by the President BTSM Indreshji Kumar, Karma Yeshi Minister of Finance Tibetan Govt in Exile, former MP RK Khrimey, former Ministers TseringGyurmey, D K Thongdok and Shri Naresh Glow with Former Abbot GontseGadenRabgyeling Monastery BomdilaGeshi Thupten Kunphen, BJP Leader MalingGombu and President Yuva Arunachal TsetanChombay.