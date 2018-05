H.D. Kumaraswamy was on Wednesday sworn in as the Chief Minister of a Janata Dal-Secular-Congress coalition government in Karnataka.

Governor Vajubhai Vala administered the oath of office to Kumaraswamy at 4.30 p.m. on the grand steps of the state Secretariat in the presence of national and regional leaders from across the country.

G. Parameshwara of the Congress took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister.