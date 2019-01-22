Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 22 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

Kumbh Mela 2019 :Authorities Provided Water Ambulances in Case of Emergencies

Kumbh Mela 2019 :Authorities Provided Water Ambulances in Case of Emergencies
January 22
11:09 2019
NET Bureau

The Kumbh Mela authorities have provided water ambulances for medical assistance in case of emergencies. The water ambulances at Prayagraj Kumbh Mela 2019 are equipped with intensive care units (ICUs), multi para monitors and nebulisers. The ambulances operated by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also have facilities for child deliveries.

Thousands of devotees, including women and children, walked several kilometres of Kumbhnagar to take a holy dip at the Sangam Ghat, the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati, on the occasion of Paush Poornima’ on Monday. Paush Poornima is the second big Shahi Snan date for the pilgrims, after Makar Sankranti.

Paush Poornima marks the beginning of month-long Kalp Vas. During the Kalp Vas period, lakhs of pilgrims would give up the worldly pleasures and live the life of hermits. They would be staying in small tents near the Sangam for a month to take bath thrice a day and eat only once daily. They would be expected to sleep on the floor. For this one month long period, they would be segregated from their families to engage themselves in singing bhajans, chanting hymns and cooking for themselves.

Tight security arrangements have been made to maintain law and order situation in the Kumbhnagar on the dates of Shahi Snans. Over 30,000 policemen have been deployed for the mela that would last for one and a half months. More than 1,100 CCTV cameras have been installed. Drone vigilance and paramilitary troops add to the security measures taken for the mass Hindu pilgrimage.

Source: Mirror Now

Kumbh Mela 2019
