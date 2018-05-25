Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 25 May 2018

Northeast Today

Kummanam Rajasekharan Appointed as Mizoram Governor

May 25
21:59 2018
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday appointed BJP leaders Ganeshi Lal and Kummanam Rajasekharan, both long associated with the RSS, as Governors of Odisha and Mizoram respectively, as per an official statement.

Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik was having additional charge of Odisha since March 21 after Governor S.C. Jamir completed his tenure.

Rajasekharan would replace Lt. General Nirbhay Sharma (retd) as Governor of Mizoram after the latter completes his tenure on May 28, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in the statement.

Both Lal, who is BJP Disciplinary Committee National President, and Rajasekharan, who is BJP Kerala President, have been RSS activists.

While Odisha would be holding its next assembly elections in early 2019, Mizoram would hold its elections later this December.

-IANS

Ganeshi LalKummanam RajasekharanMizoram Governor
