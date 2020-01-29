KVYO suspends move to restrict movement of govt & BRO vehicles

NET Bureau

The Public Works Department (Roads & Bridges) today accepted responsibility and apologized for the delay caused in construction works at the Sanuorü Bridge in Kohima and the non repair/maintenance of the BRO Road from Pezielietsie to BSF camp.

This came a day after the Kohima Village Youth Organisation (KVYO) had decided to impose restriction on government vehicles including BRO/BRTF vehicles due to the delay in the construction works.

A DIPR report informed that the District Administration Kohima along with the Secretary and Chief Engineer of Road and Bridges (PWD) including the Contractor, OC of the 89 Road Construction Company (RCC), BRO and KVYO held a meeting at DC’s office chamber on January 28 under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner Kohima, Gregory Thejawelie.

In course of the discussion, the PWD (R&B) accepted the responsibility in the delay caused, tendered their apology and further assured to address all the issues raised by KVYO with all seriousness and to take up immediate remedial measures.

Further the OC 89 RCC also assured that immediate repairing works will be taken up on the road from Pezielietsie to BSF camp.

The DIPR report informed that in view of the acceptance of responsibility and apology tendered by the department, the KVYO decided to suspend the ban on movement of government vehicles from High School junction to New Secretariat and Pezielietsie via DBS -Billy Graham to New Secretariat road.

