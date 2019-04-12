Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 12 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

Kyunki Mantri Bhi Kabhi Graduate Thi: Congress mocks Smriti Irani over educational qualification

Kyunki Mantri Bhi Kabhi Graduate Thi: Congress mocks Smriti Irani over educational qualification
April 12
15:41 2019
NET Bureau

The Congress has questioned the educational qualification of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Smriti Irani who filed her nominations for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on Thursday.

“A new serial is going to come which is titled Kyunki Mantri Bhi Kabhi Graduate Thi,” Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said in reference to Smriti Irani-starrer popular TV series ‘Kyunki Saan Bhi Kabhi Bahun Thi’ on Friday (April 12).

After Smriti Irani declared in the poll affidavit that she is not a graduate, Congress came up with its own version of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahun Thi’ to mock Smriti Irani.

“Qualifications ke bhi roop badalte hain, naye-naye sanche mein dhalte hain, ek degree aati hai, ek degree jaati hai, bante affidavit naye hain,” an enthusiastic Priyanka Chaturvedi sang at the press conference.

Source: India Today

Tags
BJPINCPriyanka chatuvediSmriti Irani
