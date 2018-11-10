Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 10 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Lack of Information Leads to Failure in Availing Scheme Benefits, Says Jambey Tashi

Lack of Information Leads to Failure in Availing Scheme Benefits, Says Jambey Tashi
November 10
12:02 2018
NET Bureau

MLA of 1st Lungla ST Assembly constituency Jambey Tashi along with Tawang DC Sang Phuntso inaugurated the 12th round of Sarkar Aapke Dwar at circle headquarters Dudungkhar circle under Lungla sub-division on Friday. This round of camp was organised to provide government’s benefits at doorstep to the villagers of Buri, Blet-teng, Dongmareng, Tsang-khar, Lou-dung, Namtsering, Dudungkhar, Mahling, Guntse and the adjoining areas.

Speaking on the occasion Tashi informed the villagers about the benefits of Sarkar Aapke Dwar camps and to avail maximum benefit out of it.

“The Arunachal government has launched many welfare schemes but due to lack of information and ignorance we fail to avail those benefits, the area under Dudungkhar circle has ample scope for horticulture, and we have to bring these lands under maximum cultivation of horticultural crops. We have to educate and motivate our youths towards this field, and must avail various government schemes like MUDRA,” he said.

Informing about the implementation of UJJWALA Yojana, Tashi said that so far 123 female family heads have been benefitted from the scheme. The MLA also distributed 32 LPG connections with stove and cylinder.

The MLA further distributed yarn to 62 weavers under Chief Minister’s Indigenous textile promotion scheme, and felicitated school toppers from Class V to Class VIII of Dudungkhar and Guntse Middle Schools.

Jambey Tashifurther appealed the villagers not to divide themselves in the name of party politics, and asked them to work unitedly for the betterment of society

MLA and DC further made rounds of the various department stalls and inquired about EVM, VVPAT machines, functioning of the departments and also preparedness and awareness by the disaster management deptt. In case of any emergency.

In this camp 90 birth certificate, 72 PRC, 40 ST certificate,07 marriage registration, 14 labour registration under labour welfare board,19 new application for PMUY, 20 new applications for national old age pension,01 application for National disability pension scheme,02 new old age pension account under Apex bank and 14 farmers got benefits under the veterinary department. The electrical department collected a revenue of Rs 2238,and received request from villagers for shifting transformer from Batse to Lumtsang village.

