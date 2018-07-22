Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 22 Jul 2018

Northeast Today

Lakshya Sen Wins Gold at the Asian Junior Badminton Championships

Lakshya Sen Wins Gold at the Asian Junior Badminton Championships
July 22
15:05 2018
Lakshya Sen clinched the Badminton Asian Junior Championships title after beating Junior World No. 1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn in Jakarta on Sunday.

The 16-year old defeated Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand 21-19 21-18 to become the third Indian shuttler to win singles gold at the competition after Gautam Thakkar and Olympic silver medalist PV Sindhu.

The other Indian shuttlers who have won a medal at Badminton Asia Championship include Pranav Chopra/Prajkta Sawant (Bronze) in 2009, Sameer Verma (Silver) and P.V. Sindhu (Bronze) in 2011, and Sameer Verma (Bronze) in 2012.

The last male shuttler to win gold at the Asian Junior Championships was Gautam Thakkar in 1965.

Sixth-seeded Lakshya, who stunned second seed Li Shifeng in quarterfinals, saw off Ikhsan Rumbay of Indonesia 21-7, 21-14 on the fourth day of the individual events to reach the summit clash.

The 16-year-old, who won the bronze medal in 2016, dropped just one game in the entire competition and what stood out in the tournament was the youngster’s confidence against his last three opponents – all of whom were ranked higher than the ninth ranked Indian in the world junior rankings.

- Hindustan Times

