Sat, 10 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Lal Thanhawla inaugurates ‘Magnetic Mizoram Roadshow’

Lal Thanhawla inaugurates 'Magnetic Mizoram Roadshow'
February 10
12:30 2018
Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla on Friday inaugurated the ‘Magnetic Mizoram Roadshow’ here and highlighted various USPs of the state, its mystic beauty and invited investments from across all sectors in the state.

The roadshow aimed at generating awareness and publicity about Mizoram and it was also an official curtain raiser announcement for its first investor’s meet ‘Magnetic Mizoram Summit’ to be held in Aizawl in April 2018.

”The summit would usher in a new era of collaboration, not only for investments but also for new skills, advanced production and technology in various sectors,” Mr Lal Thanhawla said.

The Mizoram chief minister said seamless exchange of experiences and innovative ideas during the Summit would pave the way for various developmental projects being undertaken under collaboration with outside players.

He expressed his joy in interacting with some of the leading players of corporate India and some major stakeholders of the hospitality industry and was sure that all the participants would be mesmerised by the beauty of Mizoram and hospitality of its people.

UNI

Lal Thanhawla, Magnetic Mizoram Roadshow
