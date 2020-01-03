Land patta to 40,000 indigenous people on Jan 28

NET Bureau

The State government will provide land patta to over 40,000 landless indigenous people on January 28.

This was decided at a review meeting on the functioning of the revenue and disaster management department chaired by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati on Thursday.

The Chief Minister directed the department to take steps to distribute land pattas to more beneficiaries in subsequent phases so that the government’s commitment to provide land pattas to one lakh landless indigenous people could be achieved.

It was also decided that 160 sattras and devalayas of the State would receive Rs 2 lakh annually in addition to the regular annuity provided by the State government.

The Arundhati gold scheme will be launched in March whereby beneficiaries of economically weaker sections would be given money for purchasing 10 grams of gold ornaments for marriage.

The Chief Minister also directed the department to bring the utilisation certificates (UCs) of flood management funds from deputy commissioners of districts.

Sonowal directed Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna to review the fund utilisation status.

The department was further directed by the Chief Minister to take immediate steps for building material banks in zonal basis from where essential materials like tarpaulin could be provided to flood-affected districts in the time of need.

Minister of State for Revenue and Disaster Management Bhabesh Kalita, Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna, Additional Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah and Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Sanjay Lohia were present in the meeting among others.

Source: The Assam Tribune