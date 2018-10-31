Landslide blocks river Yarlung-Tsangpo

NET Bureau

A landslide has blocked the river Yarlung-Tsangpo at Milin section in Tibet, creating fear of fresh flood in the Siang river in Arunachal Pradesh on 19 October.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) tweeted that due to the formation of a landslide dam at Milin section of Yarlung Zangpo/Siang, water level at Tuting in Arunachal Pradesh was falling at a rate of 1 cm/hr at 10 hrs on 30 October. According to the CWC, by 17 hrs, the river was steady at 404.06 m.

Disaster Management Secretary Bidol Tayeng said that, as per the information provided by China, the landslides struck the Milin section of the Yarlung-Tsangpo on 29 October at about 1100 hrs, causing partial blockade of the river.

Tayeng said the state is in constant touch with the home ministry for more information on the situation from the Chinese government.

“We have asked for more information on the magnitude of blockade and the size of the lake. We are hopeful of getting more information from satellite or the Chinese side tomorrow,” Tayeng said.

He said no detailed information is available regarding the magnitude of the landslides or the lake formed due to the blockade. “The height of the barrier could not be ascertained, which could have provided an estimate of the water collected or the threat of the lake.”

Tayeng said that, according to available information, it appears the landslides are smaller than the landslides that struck the area on 17 October.“The water that has accumulated and a lake formed is also half the size of 17 October, 2018,” he said.

Tayeng said “the water is flowing down the downstream of Arunachal Pradesh, which is a relief as no big lake is expected to be formed. The slight decline in the river water last night is not a matter of much concern.”

The disaster management department here has alerted the district administrations of the Siang valley. People have been restrained from going to the river for fishing, swimming, boating or picnic. The Tuting ADC has set up a control room to monitor the water level.

SOURCE: The Arunachal Times