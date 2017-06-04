Landslide Kills a Woman and Two Kids in Tripura

A tribal woman and her two children were killed when a landslide buried their house in Tripura, the police said on Sunday.

“Kajal Kanya Debbarma, 47, and her two minor children died on the spot when their tin-roofed house was buried in a huge mudslide at Kamalpur in northern Tripura on Saturday night,” Tripura State Rifles (TSR) third battalion Commandant Prabir Majumder told reporters.

Kajal Kanya’s husband Rooti Debbarma was seriously injured in the landslides and has been admitted to hospital. “Despite heavy rains and huge mudslides, around 30 TSR jawans retrieved the bodies of the victims and Rooti Debbarma in alive,” Majumder told reporters.

The mudslide swept the house down following heavy rains in the region. In another incident, a 19-year-old youth was killed in a lightning strike at Churaibari in northern Tripura on Saturday night.

-IANS