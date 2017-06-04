Sun, 04 Jun 2017

Northeast Today

Landslide Kills a Woman and Two Kids in Tripura

Landslide Kills a Woman and Two Kids in Tripura
June 04
17:04 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A tribal woman and her two children were killed when a landslide buried their house in Tripura, the police said on Sunday.

“Kajal Kanya Debbarma, 47, and her two minor children died on the spot when their tin-roofed house was buried in a huge mudslide at Kamalpur in northern Tripura on Saturday night,” Tripura State Rifles (TSR) third battalion Commandant Prabir Majumder told reporters.

Kajal Kanya’s husband Rooti Debbarma was seriously injured in the landslides and has been admitted to hospital. “Despite heavy rains and huge mudslides, around 30 TSR jawans retrieved the bodies of the victims and Rooti Debbarma in alive,” Majumder told reporters.

The mudslide swept the house down following heavy rains in the region. In another incident, a 19-year-old youth was killed in a lightning strike at Churaibari in northern Tripura on Saturday night.

-IANS

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.