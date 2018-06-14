Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 14 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Landslides Hamper Train Services in Assam

June 14
17:46 2018
Torrential rains in Assam have affected train services in the state, cutting off connectivity while affecting thousands of travellers.

As per a release from the Northeast Frontier Railway (NPR), at least four trains have been suspended due to a landslide on Lumding – Badarpur hill section in Assam following torrential rains in the area.

Landslides have occurred between Dautohaja-Phiding, Phiding station yard, Phiding-Mahur and Jatingalampur-New Harangajao areas. The landslides occurred between 1:30 am and 3:30 am on Thursday morning. As a result, train services running over the affected section has been suspended.

The affected trains are – Guwahati-Silchar fast passenger, Sealdah-Silchar Kanchenjunga Express, Silchar-Guwahati Fast passenger and Agartala-Sealdah Kanchenjunga Express. However, there is no passenger train stranded within the affected section.

Although the extent of damage is yet to be fully ascertained, restoration work has already started in all the affected locations.
The Divisional Railway Manager, Lumding is currently present at the site monitoring the situation. Work is going on to resume the train services as early as possible.

Incessant rainfall has wreaked havoc in the North-East since this week, rendering thousands homeless and causing massive losses to properties.

Besides Assam, several areas in Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur are also witnessing flash floods.

-ANI

