Wed, 21 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Large Vacancies of Medics Posts Highlighted in Assam

February 21
11:54 2018
Altogether 809 of the total 2199 sanctioned doctors posts and 324 of the 1751 posts in the medical colleges in Assam are lying vacant, said Health Minister Himamta Biswa Sarma in the Assembly on Tuesday.

In Gauhati Medical College 69 of the sanctioned 540 doctors posts and three of the 28 nurses posts are lying vacant, Sarma told Aminul Islam (AIUDF) in the House.

In Tezpur Medical College nine of the 269 doctors and nine of 423 nurses posts; in Assam Medical College five of 83 nurses posts; in Silchar Medical College 40 of 207 doctors and 116 of 207 nurses posts; in Fakruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College, Barpeta, 35 of the 489 doctors and 30 of the 375 nurses posts were yet to be filled up, the Minister informed.

In the Regional Dental College, Guwahati, he said five posts each of Professor, Reader and Lecturer, one Tutor and a nurse are vacant.

-PTI

Himamta Biswa Sarma
