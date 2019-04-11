Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 11 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

Laser pointed at Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, possibly from sniper gun: Congress

April 11
17:53 2019
NET Bureau

The Congress has alleged breach in party president Rahul Gandhi’s security in Uttar Pradesh during his visit to Amethi in Uttar Pradesh to file his nominations this week. In a letter to Home Minister Rajnath Singh, three senior Congress leaders have asked the centre to “probe and neutralize the threat, if any,” and ensure that the protocol relating the Congress president’s security detail is strictly followed. In its letter, the Congress said a green laser was pointed 7 times at Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s head when he was interacting with the media after filing his nominations.

Source: Hindustan times

Tags
2019 General ElectionAmethiINCRahul Gandhi
