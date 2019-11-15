Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 15 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

Lata Mangeshkar’s spokesperson says singer is recovering, requests fans to not react to ‘needless rumours’

Lata Mangeshkar's spokesperson says singer is recovering, requests fans to not react to 'needless rumours'
November 15
14:01 2019
NET Bureau

Lata Mangeshkar, admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital, is “stable and getting better”, a spokesperson of the legendary singer said on Thursday.

Mangeshkar, 90, was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing in the early hours of Monday.

In a statement, her PR team said, “Lata didi is stable and getting better. Request to please do not heed to needless rumours and react. Let us all collectively pray for her long life instead.”

Hospital sources said the singer is showing “some signs of improvement but it will take time for her to recover”.

“She is showing some signs of improvement but it will take time for her to recover. She has pneumonia and chest infection. Any person suffering from it takes time to recover from it,” a hospital insider told .

In her over seven-decade career, Mangeshkar has sung more than 30,000 songs across languages.

She is considered one of the greatest playback singers in Indian cinema. She received the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in 2001.

Source: Economic Times

healthLata Mangeshkar
