Late Night Explosion in Manipur’s Kpi DHQs Ahead of CM Visit

Kaybie Chongloi

A loud bang at around 1:10 am on the wee hours of Friday morning at Kangpokpi DHQs awoke most of the denizens, gripped with panic and bewilderment enquiring about the sound resembling the sound of a bomb in social media but to no avail.

The incident occurred few hours before Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s scheduled visit to the town to inaugurate Nute Kailhang (Women’s Market) and lay the foundation stone for transit accommodation for doctors and teachers at various places in Kangpokpi District.

Kangpokpi District Headquarters is located around 45 km away from the state capital Imphal while the site of the blast is just half kilometre away from where Chief Minister, N. Biren Singh and Social Welfare Minister Nemcha attended the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony.

Later on Friday morning, it was found that a Maruti Swift car (black colour) bearing Regd. No. MN-06-LA-0171 parked in front of ADC Sadar Hills Chairman residence along the National Highway-2 was damaged, with a crater of about 1 foot in diameter. Several splinter mark has been witnessed all over the concrete wall near to the blast site and the shutter. Splinter mark was also seen in the streetlamp post concrete base while broken windshield suspected to be of the vehicles parked near to the Swift car was also seen on the ground.

The damaged car belongs to the daughter of ADC Sadar Hills Chairman Haokholal Hangshing while the concrete wall and shutter of the building where several splinter mark was founded also belong to the ADC Sadar Hills Chairman.

The blast is suspected to be an attempt to sabotage the CM’s visit at Kangpokpi DHQs today to inaugurate “Nute Kailhang” (Ima Market) and the scheduled Cabinet meeting as it occurred against the backdrop of the scheduled C’s visit. No casualty owing to the blast has been reported.

The intention behind the blast and the group or individual involved in the incident could not be ascertained till the filing of this report while ADC Sadar Hills Chairman being a target cannot be ruled out, as he is frequently under threat from various underground UGs.

This is the second time an explosion occurred in Kangpokpi town after the powerful bomb that exploded on May 18, 2018 in a suspected sabotage plan to blow up Kangpokpi upper bridge along the NH-2 where Doni alias Momo Monshang (26), s/o Panichung of Liwa Sarei, Chandel district was killed in the explosion.

In connection with Friday’s incident, an FIR was registered at Kangpokpi Police Station while Forensic experts also reached the site at around 12:30 pm on Friday afternoon to take stock of the incident.

Meanwhile, civil society organizations of Kangpokpi District under the aegis of Kuki Inpi Kangpokpi District vehemently condemned the incident while terming it as ‘a plan to sabotage peace in the town’.

The local bodies of Kangpokpi including KWWO and KYU under the aegis of Kangpokpi Town Committee also condemned the incident in the strongest of terms while terming it as ‘barbaric and cowardice’ which has no room among the peace-loving community.