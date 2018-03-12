Law on Parliamentary Secretaries Should be applied in Manipur: Ibobi Singh

Legislature leader of Manipur Pradesh Congress and former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh on Sunday disqualification of 20 MLAs of Delhi for violation of the constitution as ruled by Supreme Court should also be applied to Manipur if and when state political parties violate the act.

Ibobi was speaking to reporters at his party office in Imphal.

“Entire country is under common law. There is also the 10th Schedule of the Constitution which limits the size of the council of ministers at the Centre and the states allowing not more than 15 per cent of the strength of the Lok Sabha or the State Legislature. In small states like Manipur, the ceiling is 12 ministers including the Chief Minister,” he added.

As for parliamentary secretaries, there had been a Supreme Court ruling against their appointment so states had stopped their appointment but the present government passed an act by the backdoor and many parliamentary secretaries were appointed.

“The disqualification in Delhi was on account of this violation,” said Ibobi.

He also mentioned although an anti-corruption cell has been set up by the state government, corruption is rampant and remained uncontrolled.