Sun, 07 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Law & Order Improves in Tirap

Law & Order Improves in Tirap
October 07
11:30 2018
NET Bureau

Tirap MLA Wanglin Lowangdong said that the law and order situation in the district has improved compared to previous years, and commended the district police led by SP JK Meena for the improved situation. The MLA was speaking after laying the foundation stone of a police station at Borduria. He said establishing the police station would definitely reduce the fear psychosis among the people of Borduria circle to some extent.

“Tirap being one of the trouble-torn districts of Arunachal Pradesh, the people of Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts have experienced various law and order problems for more than a decade, and a police station in a place like Borduria circle headquarters would help control the law and order situation,” Lowangdong said.

The SP on his part sought cooperation from the public and said, “the police and the public must treat each other as friends, so that peace may prevail in the region.”

PWD AE Yumra Bui informed that the fund, sanctioned under SIDF 2018-’19, for construction of the police station, including its boundary wall, is Rs 1.5 crore, and the target of completion is “within this financial year.”
Later, Lowangdong and the SP inspected ongoing infrastructure works in Borduria.

SOURCE- The Arunachal Times

