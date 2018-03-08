Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 09 Mar 2018

Northeast Today

Leaders Should ‘Emulate’ Manik Sarkar: Ram Madhav

Leaders Should 'Emulate' Manik Sarkar: Ram Madhav
March 08
21:31 2018
Although ideologically opposed to him, BJP leader Ram Madhav on Thursday lavishly praised the frugality of former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar — also a CPI-M politburo member — that he said was something for other leaders to emulate.

The comment came after Madhav called on Sarkar at the CPI-M office in Agartala to invite him for the oath ceremony of a new government in the northeast state.

“True to his character, he (Sarkar) has shifted to the party office immediately after resigning as Chief Minister post the election. (This is) something for leaders to emulate,” Madhav tweeted.

-IANS

Manik SarkarRam Madhav
