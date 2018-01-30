Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 30 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

‘Left May Win All 60 Assembly Seats in Tripura’

‘Left May Win All 60 Assembly Seats in Tripura’
January 30
12:52 2018
CPI(M) politburo member and West Bengal state secretary Suryakanta Mishra on Monday affirmed that the ruling Left Front in Tripura would return to power with thumping majority in the Assembly elections. Tripura goes to polls on February 18.

“Anti-Left forces repeatedly tried to defeat Left Front in past elections, but they failed. The base of the left is very strong because working people are united and people are enjoying the fruits of good governance and development,” Mishra told a public rally at Kamalpur.

He said, nothing is impossible and the Left Front might as well bag all the 60 Assembly seats. Mishra, however, said that the target of the Left is not only to win elections, but to create an intensive movement in the society to create a society without exploitation.

We have to go to the working class people in the country beyond the boundary of Kerala, West Bengal and Tripura and spread the message of Left ideology, he said. Kamalpur is a sub divisional town in Dhalai district.

-PTI

Suryakanta Mishra
