Legal Awareness Programme for Girls And Women Organised

NET Bureau

The School of Law and Juridical Sciences, Apex Professional University (LL.B 5th semester students) organized a legal awareness programme at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Sawmill area Pasighat on Saturday which was witnessed by around 200 girl students of the school amidst the esteemed faculties and the students of University.

The objective of the programme was to impart practical knowledge about the basic legal rights and remedies under various women related laws, thereby making them mentally fit to face the challenges in real life situations, informed APU source Harjit Singh Dhillon to Pasighat News in a press report. Each and every faculty members put emphasis on to impart legal awareness to women and girls regarding their rights and promote women empowerment so as to enable them to achieve equality in all spheres of life, added APU sources.

While summing up the awareness programme, the HoD for law of school and juridical Sciences, Dr. Baharul Islam along with faculties, Dhrubajyoti Bharali, Nargis Choudhury and Karishma Handique added with an announcement of organizing many more such awareness camps in different villages and other areas in East Siang District in near future so as to balance the men-women equality though the Adi society of Arunachal Pradesh traditionally doesn’t have much such differences among genders.