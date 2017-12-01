Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 01 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Legal Services Authority Stall Opened at Hornbill Festival

Legal Services Authority Stall Opened at Hornbill Festival
December 01
14:52 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

To spread awareness on the legal rights for the downtrodden and weaker section of society, a stall of the Nagaland State Legal Services Authority was opened at the Hornbill festival ground on Friday.

Judge of Gauhati High Court, Justice Michael Zothankhuma officially launched the legal stall, which will provide free legal services and also spread awareness about the legal rights amongst the people.

The 10-day Hornbill festival is being held at the Naga Heritage village in Kisama.

Zothankhuma lauded the efforts of Nagaland State Legal Services Authority (NSLSA) in reaching to the under privileged section of society for getting relief from the court as required under the principle of equal justice and free legal aid as enumerated in Legal Services Authority Act 1987.

Member Secretary of NSLSA Nino Iralu informed that during the 10 days of the Hornbill festival, district legal services authority of 11 districts in the state would be focusing on spreading awareness amongst the commoners.

-PTI

Tags
Hornbill festivalKisamaNaga Heritage VillageNagaland Hornbill Festival
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.