Legal Services Authority Stall Opened at Hornbill Festival

To spread awareness on the legal rights for the downtrodden and weaker section of society, a stall of the Nagaland State Legal Services Authority was opened at the Hornbill festival ground on Friday.

Judge of Gauhati High Court, Justice Michael Zothankhuma officially launched the legal stall, which will provide free legal services and also spread awareness about the legal rights amongst the people.

The 10-day Hornbill festival is being held at the Naga Heritage village in Kisama.

Zothankhuma lauded the efforts of Nagaland State Legal Services Authority (NSLSA) in reaching to the under privileged section of society for getting relief from the court as required under the principle of equal justice and free legal aid as enumerated in Legal Services Authority Act 1987.

Member Secretary of NSLSA Nino Iralu informed that during the 10 days of the Hornbill festival, district legal services authority of 11 districts in the state would be focusing on spreading awareness amongst the commoners.

