Fri, 05 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

Lengteng Wildlife Sanctuary, Mizoram

Lengteng Wildlife Sanctuary, Mizoram
April 05
15:26 2019
NET Bureau

Situated in the eastern part, adjacent to the Murlen National Park, within Champhai district, Lengteng Wildlife Sanctuary covers an area of 80 square kilometers and is at a distance of nearly 200 kilometers from Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram. This sanctuary is definitely your go-to place if you love to experience nature at its purest form.

It is a home to a huge variety of flora and fauna. Some of the wild animals and birds found in the sanctuary are Tigers, Leopards, Sambar, Barking Deer, Kleej Pheasant, Hoolock Gibbons and astounding varieties of trees, ferns and lichen with thick undergrowth. The sanctuary is alive with many kinds of avifauna.

This Alpine forest also has the second highest peak in Mizoram.

0 Comments

0 Comments

