‘Let’s not live in fool’s paradise’: Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has asked Pakistanis to not live in a “fool’s paradise” and expect the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to “wait with garlands” to support Islamabad’s objections to India’s scrapping Jammu & Kashmir’s special status.

Addressing the media at Muzaffarabad in PoK, Qureshi said the issue may not go Pakistan’s way once it reached UNSC — with any of the P-5 nations playing spoiler — contrary to popular expectations. He said the Muslim ‘Ummah’ (Islamic community) may not back Pakistan on Kashmir as India is a big market where “many people” have invested.

Perhaps looking to manage public expectations, Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said, “Jazbaat ubharna bahut aasan hai, aitraaz karna use bhi aasan hai, lekin ek masle ko samajhkar aage le jaana pechida kaam hai, aage woh log aap ke liye haar leke nahi khare hai (Giving vent to emotions is easy, objecting is easier. But to understand an issue and move forward is complicated. They (UNSC) are not waiting for you with garlands).”

The minister said any one of the P-5 members can pose a hurdle. “Do you have any doubts about this? You shouldn’t? Do not live in a fool’s paradise. Let people of Pakistan and Kashmir be aware. Nobody is holding out an invitation there. Koi aisa saazgaar mahaul nahi hai,” Qureshi said.

In comments that reflect the absence of any significant support for Pakistan from even Muslim nations and Arab countries in particular, Qureshi said the Muslim community and others have financial interests in India. “Moving forward on the issue will require utmost care. Unke interests hai. I have already said, I have indicated- ek arab ki market hai,” he said.

He warned that there had been realignments, perhaps a reference to warm ties between India and the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and said the support of the Muslim Ummah may not be forthcoming.

“Many people have investments there, waise toh hum ummah aur Islam ki baat to karte hai, ummah ke mahafzo ne bahut se investments kar rakhi hai waha, unke mafadaat hai waha (They all have interests there. It is a one billion dollar/rupee market. The Muslim community has investments there).”

