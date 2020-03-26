LET’S TALK “ WOMEN ”!

Anuraag Jaiswar

I might not have known any of this if it wasn’t for this article to be honest. Women do go through a lot. And what makes it worse is low or no awareness about it. So besides squats, pushups, carbohydrates and proteins, I decided to raise a discussion on some of the very sensitive issues dealt by women- The Menstruation Period; PCOS; Pregnancy and Infertility. The whole point is to create some awareness.

And although I have chosen my words very carefully under the guidance of various experts in the matter, I will avoid getting deep into these topics and focus on my ground i.e., if and how exercise and nutrition would help control/minimise the negative impact of these situations and facilitate healing and comfort.

Exercise during Menstruation Period- Before we jump onto the exercise part, let’s know what exactly happens during periods. As the time of month comes closer you start getting cramps as the ovaries start contracting in order to discharge blood with other physical properties. You lose blood (the nutrition carrier of the body) upto 80 ml till the process gets over. It lasts about 4 to 7 days normally. The cramps take away all your attention making you lose focus which can be a real mood dipper. The good news is that exercising around this period has no demerits but a lot of benefits instead. Women who have been working out regularly have expressed views about having better periods with low or no irregularity unlike the women who do not. Exercising releases endorphins, hormones that elevate one’s mood scientifically. Keeping the workout intensity low for the first 2-3 days and replenishing the body with a “healthy balanced nutrition” can counter the effects of weakness caused by loss of blood. Please refer to my previous article to read about a “balanced meal”. (https://www.northeasttoday.in/diet-breaking-the-stereotype/).

Fitness and PCOS/PCOD- First of all PCOS and PCOD are not exactly the same. PCOD is a more common condition associated with cysts formation in the ovaries and which is comparatively easier to treat medically accompanied with a correct lifestyle. PCOS, on the other hand is a metabolic disorder developed over time that creates severe hormonal imbalance in the body. According to a website womenhealth.gov, “PCOS is a health problem that affects 1 in 10 women in childhood bearing age”. Still it is more common than we think. Whatever the causes may be, an inappropriate or a toxic lifestyle never works in its favour. It is always advised to maintain a healthy lifestyle (regular exercise and clean eating) for obvious reasons. Think of your body as an engine that needs to be worked in order to run smoothly. Same way, your body needs good food and activity in order to carry out it’s metabolic processes well and avoid any sort of metabolic disorders further and minimize the effects of an existing more one.

Controlling/Minimizing Infertility – There can be several factors resulting to infertility in women. Hormonal imbalances, poor diet, consumption of toxic substances etc. are some of them. And if one is not careful, PCOS can lead to infertility too in the later stage. But according to a gynaecologist I have talked to, somehow “stress” tops the charts and statistics. Stress triggers the hormone (named cortisol) that is literally a destroyer of your physical well-being.

Well, now the good part! Exercise releases hormones, which are the healers of body and mind. Endorphins and Dopamine have contra effects to Cortisol, hence if you ever felt good about something/anything, give credits to these “feel good hormones”. So, every time you exercise, you not only burn calories and strengthen yourself but you also heal yourself.

Coming to the diet part, you may be feeding yourself with healthy meals or toxic substances (alcohol, tobacco, etc.) or both right now but remember if you’re someone who wouldn’t want to deal with poor health conditions, you have to reconsider your lifestyle choices and move towards a healthier one to the best of your efforts.

Exercises during pre-natal pregnancy – Nutrition, no doubt, is an important factor during pregnancy.But let’s talk a little exercise. “The number of C-section deliveries has increased as women are failing to manage the strength required for a normal delivery,” were the words of the gynaecologist. I agreed instantly. Making a normal delivery requires a good amount of strength and endurance in the pelvic floor to contract and push out the baby. And not preparing oneself for such an event after knowing the fact is merely taking a chance. So, if you’re not such a fan of the C-section, you might want to train and strengthen your Kegel muscles and prepare yourself physically and mentally for a normal delivery. Another great necessity during the pre-natal phase is strengthening your lower back. The almost sudden change to the woman’s abdominal creates a lot of consistent load/tension on the lower back which has the potential to create severe lower back problems both in the present and future. So keeping your lower back prepared for the battle is a great way to practice some self-love! The last thing to make a note of is that the method of exercise during the 3 trimesters varies from one another so I would personally recommend the ladies to do them only under the supervision of an expert.

The writer is a certified fitness expert. Having worked with brands like Talwalkers and Golds Gym at present he is the Strength and Conditioning Coach & Nutrition Consultant of Guwahati City Football Club. Insta Handle: @the_badtrainer